Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ukrainian extradited to US to face hacking attack charges

June 3, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — A Ukrainian man charged in a massive hacking attack on restaurants, casinos and other business in 47 states has been extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Andrii Kolpakov made his first appearance in federal court in Seattle on Monday after being extradited from Spain. He did not enter a plea to the hacking, fraud and identity theft charges. His arraignment was set for June 10.

Kolpakov was arrested last year along with two other men accused of being involved in the “FIN7” hacking group.

Authorities say the group stole about 15 million credit and debit cards records. Targeted companies included Chipotle, Arby’s and Red Robin. The FBI says the stolen card numbers were often were sold in underground online marketplaces and criminals then made charges on them, with losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.