The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Unemployment rate dropped for black Americans in May

June 7, 2019 9:45 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The unemployment rate for black Americans declined in May to 6.2% from 6.7% in April. The rate is now at its lowest point since November.

The decline in the rate, though, wasn’t entirely positive: It resulted not just from more people finding work but also from others no longer looking for a job and so no longer being counted as unemployed.

The rate for Americans of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, which can include all races, held steady at 4.2%, the lowest level on records since 1973.

The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added just 75,000 jobs in May. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.

Unemployment rate by group:
(Numbers in percentages) May 2019 April 2019 May 2018
White 3.3 3.1 3.5
Black 6.2 6.7 5.9
Asian 2.5 2.2 2.2
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity* 4.2 4.2 4.9
Adult men 3.3 3.4 3.6
Adult women 3.2 3.1 3.3
Teenagers 12.7 13.0 12.7
20-24 years old 7.0 6.5 7.1
25-54 years old 2.9 3.0 3.1
55 and over 2.7 2.6 2.8
Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan* 2.8 1.7 4.2
No high school diploma 5.4 5.4 5.5
High school graduate 3.5 3.5 3.9
Some college 2.8 3.1 3.2
College graduate 2.1 2.1 2.0
Duration of Unemployment:
Average length (weeks) 24.1 22.9 21.3
Jobless 6 months or more (pct.) 22.4 21.1 19.7
*Includes all races
Source: Labor Department

