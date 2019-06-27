Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia regulators fine facility for waste violations

June 27, 2019 9:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia environmental regulators say a Roanoke facility was improperly storing medical waste such as vials and needles, allowing some of it to pool on concrete floors.

The Roanoke Times reports Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services Virginia said they’ll pay a $136,850 fine from a citation by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Inspectors reported in May they saw drains that weren’t working, causing water to back up onto the floor with untreated medical waste “in the standing liquid.”

Environmental quality officials said they were concerned for some employees who had contact with it and may not have been wearing adequate protective gear.

Advertisement

The newspaper says the order didn’t say there was environmental or public risk.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Curtis Bay reported the violations were corrected and it’s stopped waste treatment at that facility.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.