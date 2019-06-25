Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia to use $12m in funding for electric transit buses

June 25, 2019 9:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than $12 million in state funding will be used to deploy electric transit buses in three Virginia localities.

In total, 17 electric buses and charging infrastructure will be used by local transit systems in Alexandria, Blacksburg and Hampton Roads.

Nearly $9 million of the funding will come from the Environmental Mitigation Trust that the state received as part of its settlement with Volkswagen.

Funding recipients must purchase the electric buses and place them into service within two years.

Advertisement

The use of electric buses is expected to reduce operational costs for transit agencies through savings from lower fuel and maintenance costs. They are also expected to avoid tons of carbon emissions and pounds of nitrogen oxide emissions.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.