Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia universities team up for craft beer certificate

June 3, 2019 4:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia universities are collaborating to offer a professional certificate in the craft beer industry.

The yearlong noncredit program will guide students through the craft brewing business, including selecting high-quality ingredients, brewing, packaging and distribution.

The Virginia Tech Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement and the University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies are working together on the program.

The Beer Brewer Professional Certificate will build on the success of Virginia Tech’s Business of Brewing program.

Advertisement

Virginia Tech Program Manager Robyn Smith said the program will prepare students to enter the craft brewing industry in a variety of roles.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

The program costs $2,499. Classes will begin Nov. 12 at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and partnering breweries. Enrollment will be capped at 20 students.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.