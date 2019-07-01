Listen Live Sports

1 of East Coast’s last large video rental stores to close

July 31, 2019 5:21 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A video rental store that is believed to be among one of the last of its size on the East Coast is set to close in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Naro Expanded Video Archival Library in Norfolk will close by the end of August.

The store has more than 42,000 video titles and outlasted a vast number of video rental businesses that have already closed across the country. But like them, it fell victim to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Naro Video converted from a business to a nonprofit in 2016 and partially relied on fundraisers. One raised $45,000 from 440 people in less than two days.

That likely kept it going for another two years. But such efforts couldn’t provide sustainability over the long term.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

