Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 workers die after being trapped in grain silo

July 19, 2019 3:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.

The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.

A Toledo fire department spokesman says rescue crews spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men. He says at one point they were able to make contact with one of the workers.

Rescue crews had brought in special equipment to try to stop the grain from collapsing on the men.

Advertisement

A statement released by The Andersons says the company is shaken by the loss of two of its workers.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

The company says it will work authorities to investigate what happened.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.