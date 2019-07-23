Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Air traffic surveillance manufacturer to expand in Virginia

July 23, 2019 4:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that makes air traffic surveillance systems is planning to expand its operations in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Aireon, LLC is planning to expanding its headquarters and adding 56 new jobs in the next three years.

The company says it uses satellites to provide a first of-its-kind global air traffic surveillance service.

The state’s economic development office and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked on the expansion project. Aireon will be eligible for state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Advertisement

Virginia has been eagerly marketing itself as a high-tech hub since retail giant Amazon announced it was locating its East Coast headquarters here.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander