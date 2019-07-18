Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Amazon to build new warehouse in Virginia

July 18, 2019 4:44 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Retail giant Amazon is planning to open a new warehouse and delivery center in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Amazon is planning a new facility in Richmond that will create 150 new jobs.

Amazon has built several warehouses in Virginia and currently has more than 10,000 full-time employees in the state.

The company announced last year that it plans to locate its new East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, which could add as many as 38,000 workers over the next 20 years.

