American Express 2Q profit jumps 8%

July 19, 2019 8:01 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is reporting a profit hike of more than 8% from the second-quarter.

The company on Friday posted net income of $1.76 billion, or $2.07. That’s a 2-cent beat on Wall Street projections, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $10.84 billion also edged out expectations. in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.82 billion.

Shares edged slightly lower, however, before the opening bell after the company stuck to per-share annual guidance of between $7.85 and $8.35.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

