Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Armstrong, Aldrin were first of 12 men to walk on the moon

July 13, 2019 6:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Neil Armstrong was the first and Gene Cernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.

The moonwalkers were:

Apollo 11 (1969)

— Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.

Advertisement

— Buzz Aldrin

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Apollo 12 (1969)

— Charles “Pete” Conrad. Died in 1999.

— Alan Bean. Died in 2018.

Apollo 14 (1971)

— Alan Shepard. Died in 1998

— Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Apollo 15 (1971)

— David Scott

— James Irwin. Died in 1991.

Apollo 16 (1972)

— John Young. Died in 2018.

— Charles Duke

Apollo 17 (1972)

— Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.

— Harrison “Jack” Schmitt

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.