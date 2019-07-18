Atlantic Union: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $48.8 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, were 70 cents per share.

The holding company for Union First Market Bank posted revenue of $211.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $169.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUB

