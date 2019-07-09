Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Attorneys general write PJM on search for new CEO

July 9, 2019 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The attorneys general of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia are urging the nation’s biggest electric grid operator to choose a CEO who will help with “efforts to address climate change” and embrace changes needed to make clean energy programs successful.

The letter signed by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine was sent last week to a panel searching for a new CEO for PJM Interconnection.

The officials say the new PJM president should have the leadership skills to drive innovations in its markets and operations “to support the necessary shift to clean energy.”

In May, PJM announced the retirement of former CEO Andrew Ott and a search committee to find a new CEO.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.