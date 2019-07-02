Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bassett: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 2, 2019 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $445,000.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period.

Bassett shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.