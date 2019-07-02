Bassett: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $445,000.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period.

Bassett shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

