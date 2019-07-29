Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Booz Allen: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $117.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

Advertisement

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.05 per share.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA