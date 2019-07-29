Booz Allen: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $117.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

Advertisement

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.05 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.