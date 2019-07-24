Brink’s: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $914 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $914.3 million.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.75 billion.

Brink’s shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

