The Associated Press
 
Buffett giving annual stock gifts worth $3.6B to 5 charities

July 1, 2019 4:45 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett is continuing to give his fortune away.

On Monday, he disclosed a donation of $3.6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations.

Buffett, who is Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, has now given away stock worth roughly $34 billion since he started distributing parts of his fortune in 2006.

The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children.

Buffett converted 11,250 Class A shares of Berkshire stock to 16,875,000 Class B shares, then donated 16,811,941 shares to the five foundations.

