CarMax offering home delivery in Richmond, Hampton Roads

July 22, 2019 4:48 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax has introduced a new program that will allow some Virginia shoppers to buy a car without having to leave their home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Goochland County-based retailer’s new service with home delivery is currently available in Richmond and Hampton Roads but is expected to be rolled out in most markets across the country by February.

Jim Lyski is the company’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. He says the company believes it’s “the future of car buying.”

Customers can also opt to do the financing and paperwork part of the car-buying process online and then complete the purchase in person.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

