Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chemical fire empties Virginia plant, causes shelter warning

July 19, 2019 4:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) — A chemical fire at a poultry plant in Virginia led the plant to be evacuated and locals warned to stay indoors.

News outlets report two tanks holding paracetic acid and sodium chloride caught fire Wednesday afternoon at Perdue Farms in Accomac. The tanks were near a fuel tank, which caused additional worries.

Accomack County Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald L. Hart Jr. says fighting the fire with water could have caused an explosion, so authorities allowed it to burn out.

The facility was completely closed and evacuated. Residents within north and northeast of the facility were warned to stay indoors to avoid current air conditions

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished early Thursday. No injuries were immediately reported. The state Department of Emergency management assisted with cleanup.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.