The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Circor and Callon fall while Galapagos, Omnicell rise

July 15, 2019 4:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Galapagos NV, up $25.01 to $170.76

Drug developer Gilead Sciences is investing $5 billion in the biotechnology company.

Callon Petroleum Co., down $1.02 to $5.38

The oil and gas company is buying Carrizo Oil & Gas for $3.2 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Circor International Inc., down $5.35 to $36.97

Crane says it will cease efforts to buy the industrial products maker, absent “substantive engagement” this week.

Symantec Corp., down $2.73 to $22.84

The security software firm and chipmaker Broadcom ended negotiations over a possible deal, according to media reports.

Boeing Co., down $3.72 to $361.61

The airplane maker’s 737 Max could be grounded into next year, according to media reports.

Bank of America Corp., down 23 cents to $29.22

Banks fell broadly as they prepare to lead the first round of corporate earnings reports this week.

Omnicell Inc., up $5.62 to $74.23

The health care company bounced back after a GlassHouse Research report criticized its financial practices.

Facebook Inc., down 96 cents to $203.91

The social media company faces congressional hearings over its proposed cryptocurrency Libra this week.

