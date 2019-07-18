Listen Live Sports

Clerk fired after confrontation with Hispanic customers

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago gas station clerk has been fired after a video posted on social media appeared to show him telling Hispanic customers to “go back to their country.”

The general counsel for the parent company of Bucky’s Mobil gas station in Naperville says the employee was initially suspended after the video of the Tuesday incident was posted. He was fired late Wednesday after company officials reviewed store surveillance video.

Stephen Kalhorn of Buchanan Energy says what the employee said can’t be clearly heard on the surveillance video because his back is to the camera.

But Kalhorn says the clerk was fired for getting into a verbal confrontation with the women, which isn’t allowed.

