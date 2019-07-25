Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Comcast tops profit estimate as it adds broadband customers

July 25, 2019 10:57 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast Corp. continued to add internet customers while dropping video subscribers in the second quarter. The company’s profit slipped but a key earnings measure topped Wall Street expectations. Shares were flat in morning trading Thursday.

The Philadelphia-based cable company said Thursday that it added 209,000 broadband customers and lost 224,000 video ones as people continued “cutting the cord,” a yearslong industry trend. Revenue in its cable division rose thanks to the gain in internet customers. Comcast also raised prices.

The company is launching its own streaming service next year amid a flood of new competitors from Disney, Apple and AT&T as traditional TV customers shrink and ratings fall. It is pulling “The Office” from Netflix to support its own service.

In its NBCUniversal division, which includes the NBC broadcast network, cable networks like Bravo and MSNBC, theme parks and film studios, revenue slipped, pulled down by a 15% drop in its movie division. Last year’s quarter included the hit “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which pumped up the box-office take.

Advertisement

Comcast also owns Sky, a European broadcaster, whose revenue fell 3.3%.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Overall, the company’s net income fell 2.8% to $3.13 billion, or 68 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 78 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose 24% to $26.86 billion in the period, missing Wall Street’s forecast of $27.19 billion.

Comcast shares were flat in morning trading Thursday. They had increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen 20%.

_____

Parts of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth