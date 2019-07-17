Listen Live Sports

CSX and Nu Skin fall while Abbott and Cintas rise

July 17, 2019 4:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

CSX Corp., down $8.17 to $71.38

The freight railroad cut its revenue outlook for the year after reporting weak second quarter financial results.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down $6.66 to $38.85

The seller of skin care and nutritional products slashed its profit and revenue forecast for the year because of weak sales in China.

Textron Inc., down $5.15 to $48.88

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters reported weak second quarter revenue results.

Seattle Genetics Inc., up $11.99 to $75.17

The biotechnology company reported strong revenue for the second quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Great Western Bancorp Inc., down $2.04 to $32.97

The holding company for Great Western Bank warned investors about a likely slide in profit during the third quarter.

Abbott Laboratories, up $2.60 to $85.76

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs raised its profit forecast for the year.

Cintas Corp., up $20.93 to $260.37

The uniform rental company reported strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results and gave a solid forecast.

ASML Holding NV, up $12.67 to $217.67

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts.

