The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
CVS, Delta Air Lines rise; Fastenal, Grubhub fall

July 11, 2019 4:29 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

CVS Health Corp., up $2.59 to $57.97.

The White House withdrew a plan that would have allowed patients to receive rebates that drugmakers now pay to insurers and distributors.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 69 cents to $60.16.

The airline reported record revenue and a big increase in profits as it benefited from strong demand for air travel.

Grubhub Inc., down $3.06 to $74.

The New York Post reported that New York State regulators could restrict the fees that food-ordering companies can charge.

Fastenal Co., down 89 cents to $30.36.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported lower profit margins as its costs increased.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 35 cents to $11.17.

The home goods retailer reported revenue that fell short of forecasts.

AAR Corp., up $3.41 to $42.62.

The airplane maintenance company reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc., down 73 cents to $15.35.

The semiconductor maker said it now expects its second-quarter results to come in below its previous forecasts because of weak demand.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $1.09 to $121.03.

Real estate companies and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.

