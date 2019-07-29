Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
DC summer jobs program is abruptly shut down

July 29, 2019 9:19 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a D.C summer jobs program was abruptly shut down, its former director says no one had discussed any complaints about it with him.

The Washington Post reports the Amy Jacques Garvey Institute closed weeks ago to the surprise of Director Kendall Bryan. The program provided summer jobs for predominantly black teenagers and young adults.

The Department of Employment Services told Bryan last week that his “inappropriate” remarks were causes for closure. Bryan was accused of using foul language and making a youth described as the “only non-African American” enrollee uncomfortable after saying the program benefits black youth.

Bryan said he may have used a profanity when breaking up a fight this year, but he dismissed the other allegation as “poppycock.”

Officials said they would reassign enrollees.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

