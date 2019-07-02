Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Delta raises outlook for second-quarter financial results

July 2, 2019 11:46 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is boosting its forecast of second-quarter earnings per share because of rising revenue.

The Atlanta-based airline said Tuesday it expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.35 per share for April through June. That’s up from an April forecast of $2.05 to $2.35 per share.

Delta says revenue is rising by 8% to 8.5%, up from an earlier prediction of 6% to 8% over the same quarter last year. Some of that is due to more seats for sale, but revenue per seat is also rising.

Delta, the second-biggest U.S. airline by revenue after American Airlines, is scheduled to report financial results July 11.

In morning trading, the shares rose $1.10, or 1.9%, to $58.89. They have gained roughly 18% both in 2019 and the past 12 months.

