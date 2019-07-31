Dominion Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $54 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share.

Dominion Energy shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has risen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

