The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Domino’s, Arrow fall while Blue Apron, Charles Schwab rise

July 16, 2019 4:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $5.15 to $97.73

The trucking and logistics company’s second quarter profit beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

First Horizon National Corp., up 99 cents to $15.79

The bank holding company’s second quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

Arrow Electronics Inc., down $1.25 to $67.65

The electronic components distributor slashed its profit forecast because of weak demand.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $23.38 to $246.54

The pizza chain’s key sales measure fell far short of Wall Street forecasts in the second quarter.

Wintrust Financial Corp., down $4.98 to $65.07

The bank holding company’s second quarter results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $1.33 to $41.63

The financial adviser reported a rise in brokerage accounts and beat Wall Street’s second quarter forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $3.94 to $215.52

The investment bank’s second quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., up $2.72 to $10.38

The meal-kit company said it will start offering recipes with Beyond Meat’s plant-based food.

