Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dubai’s DP World acquires oil shipping firm Topaz for $1.1B

July 1, 2019 8:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — International port operator DP World has acquired a major oil and gas marine logistics provider for nearly $1.1 billion.

Dubai-based DP World announced on Monday that it had acquired 100% of Topaz from the Oman-listed Renaissance Services, furthering the port operator’s expansion in the global logistics and marine services industry.

Topaz operates 117 vessels in the Caspian Sea, Middle East and West Africa and works with major oil firms like BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Dubai Petroleum.

DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem says the acquisition strengthens the company’s operations in maritime logistics, where its subsidiary P&O Maritime maintains over 300 vessels.

Advertisement

DP World says the deal opens the door for new business opportunities, including increasing transit volumes through Azerbaijan and energy-rich corridors around the Caspian Sea.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.