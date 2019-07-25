Listen Live Sports

Emotional support dog bites American Air worker on NC flight

July 25, 2019 8:02 am
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant needed five stitches after being bitten by an emotional support dog on a flight to North Carolina.

WGHP reports the bite happened Monday on an Envoy Air-operated flight to Greensboro, North Carolina.

News outlets report the airline confirmed a flight attendant received stitches after returning to Dallas-Fort Worth.

A statement from the Association of Flight Attendants calls the bite “inexcusable” and demands immediate action from the Department of Transportation. The union said it has supported the role trained support animals can provide passengers, but wants standards imposed to prevent future attacks.

The updated policy American Airlines announced this year specifically allows cats and dogs without specific training to fly for free as emotional support animals.

