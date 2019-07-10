Listen Live Sports

FAA to reconsider Maryland airport noise case

July 10, 2019 5:53 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is going to reconsider its position challenging Maryland over new flight patterns and the noise they bring residents near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The FAA filed a motion Tuesday to hold Maryland’s case in abeyance while it reconsiders.

In September, the FAA wrote a letter to the state declining to respond to a petition asking for more review of the flight patterns.

Maryland Attorney Brian Frosh says he’s hopeful the FAA will undertake a thorough review of the facts and ultimately lead to changes in flight paths. Gov. Larry Hogan says his administration remains committed to restoring the quality of life for residents who live around the state’s airports.

