Justice family donates 4,500 acres for conservation easement

July 15, 2019 4:21 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family have donated 4,500 acres in Virginia for a conservation easement that will forestall development.

The James C. Justice Cos. announced in a news release that the donation of Presidential Estates by the Justice family forfeits hundreds of development rights and ensures the property will remain available as timberland and for agriculture.

Virginia Department of Forestry forestland conservation manager Mike Santucci says a 2018 analysis showed more than 2,600 acres of the property are ranked as having “high” or “very high” forest conservation value. Santucci says the property also contains more than 18 miles (28 kilometers) of aquatic habitat and public drinking water supplies.

Presidential Estates is just outside of downtown Charlottesville and includes a view of Thomas Jefferson’s home.

