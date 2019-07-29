Listen Live Sports

Fired LSU Health Center attorneys sue over pay disparities

July 29, 2019 6:43 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two former attorneys for the LSU Health Science Centers have sued the board of supervisors for gender discrimination.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate report Katherine Muslow and Meredith Cunningham claim they were victims of inequitable pay policies that gave men tens of thousands of dollars more per year than women for the same type of work and experience.

The lawsuit says Muslow and Cunningham asked for merit-based raises and then were fired in “purposeful and blatant retaliation.” Neither Muslow nor Cunningham had received poor reviews before being fired.

The suit was filed last week. Muslow, Cunningham and the defendants couldn’t be reached for comment by Friday.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says officials don’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.nola.com

