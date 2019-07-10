Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Flights suspended at London’s Gatwick Airport

July 10, 2019 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport has suspended all flights as a result of “an air traffic control systems issue” in the control tower.

In a tweet at 5:47 p.m. (1647 GMT) on Wednesday, the airport said it was working with Air Navigation Solutions, its air traffic control provider, “to rectify this issue as quickly as possible.”

The airport did not give any further details in a subsequent statement.

Gatwick, located around 30 miles (45 kms) south of central London, is the second-busiest airport in the U.K. and is especially busy during the summer holiday season

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.