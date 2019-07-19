Listen Live Sports

Former Virginia inmate wins $1M in medical malpractice suit

July 19, 2019 8:04 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia inmate won more than $1 million in a malpractice suit against prison medical staff he accused of improperly treating his broken finger, saying he still feels the effects.

U.S. District Court records show a jury awarded the damages to 32-year-old John Kinlaw on Thursday.

News outlets report he filed a suit against Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., after his release from Lunenburg Correctional Center in 2017. He says he fractured a finger bone in the prison recreation yard and medical staff only gave him an icepack. The suit accuses staff of ignoring X-rays that showed he could need surgery.

The complaint says Kinlaw waited over 100 days before being taken to a specialist, who confirmed his hand healed wrong.

Armor’s lawyers say the jury misunderstood medical facts.

