General Dynamics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $806 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 billion.

General Dynamics shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has fallen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

