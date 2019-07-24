Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

General Dynamics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 24, 2019 7:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $806 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 billion.

Advertisement

General Dynamics shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has fallen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth