Genworth Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2019 5:31 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $168 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.2 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.04. A year ago, they were trading at $4.58.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

