Germany: Facebook to appeal fine under hate speech law

July 19, 2019 9:31 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Facebook says it plans to appeal German authorities’ decision to fine it 2 million euros ($2.2 million) under a law designed to combat hate speech.

The Federal Office for Justice said July 2 Facebook failed to meet transparency requirements for handling hate speech complaints, and contended the company’s report for the first half of 2018 didn’t reflect the actual number of complaints about suspected illegal content. Facebook disputes that and says the legislation lacks clarity.

A Facebook statement Friday stressed its desire to comply fully with the German law and said the fine notice provided “some helpful new guidance.” It said it would appeal the decision “to get the clarity we need” but intends to drop the appeal and make necessary changes once it resolves the issue with German authorities.

