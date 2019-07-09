Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Germany’s BASF warns on profits amid weak auto sector, trade

July 9, 2019 4:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Shares in Germany-based chemicals maker BASF have dropped after the company issued a profit warning, citing factors that included declining global auto production, weakness in the North American agricultural sector and trade conflicts.

BASF shares dropped 5.1% to 59.38 euros ($66.62) in early Frankfurt trading Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the company said its preliminary second-quarter figures were significantly below both analyst estimates and its own expectations at the beginning of 2019. It said it now expects full-year earnings before interest and taxes to be up to 30% below last year’s, compared with its previous forecast of a slight increase.

BASF warning cited slower-than-anticipated overall growth in industrial production, including a decline in the auto industry. It said demand for crop protection products was down, in part because of trade disputes.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.