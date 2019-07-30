Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Germany’s Bayer reports rise in number of Roundup lawsuits

July 30, 2019 7:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Bayer says the number of plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits against subsidiary Monsanto over its Roundup weed killer in the United States swelled by 5,000 in the second quarter to about 18,400.

Bayer, which detailed the total number of plaintiffs as of July 11 in its quarterly report released Tuesday, said that “we continue to believe that we have meritorious defenses” and will “defend ourselves vigorously.”

The company said that it also faces five Canadian lawsuits seeking class-action certification.

Plaintiffs claim that Roundup caused cancer and rulings in three cases in the U.S. have gone against Monsanto. Bayer argues that studies have established that glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is safe.

Advertisement

Bayer acquired Monsanto for $63 billion last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown