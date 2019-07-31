Graham Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $57.1 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $10.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $9.36 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $737.6 million in the period.

Graham Holdings shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20%.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

