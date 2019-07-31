Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Graham Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2019 8:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $57.1 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $10.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $9.36 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $737.6 million in the period.

Graham Holdings shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20%.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'