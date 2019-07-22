Listen Live Sports

Halliburton and DaVita rise while Cal-Maine and Lennox fall

July 22, 2019 4:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Halliburton Co., up $1.99 to $23.74

The oil and gas drilling services company solidly beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts.

Circor International Inc., up $1.10 to $39.84

A majority of shareholders at the industrial company supported Crane’s hostile bid, but it still failed.

DaVita Inc., up $2.75 to $58.80

The kidney dialysis provider raised its 2019 profit forecast.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 58 cents to $12.41

The drug developer’s potential treatment for jet lag faces a potentially longer review by regulators.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down 34 cents to $39.04

The egg producer swung to a sharp fiscal fourth quarter loss because of lower prices and oversupply.

PetMed Express Inc., down 20 cents to $16.03

The pet pharmacy company’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Lennox International Inc., down $14.90 to $264

The manufacturer of furnaces and air conditioners gave investors a weak profit forecast after its fourth quarter results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Cadence Bancorp., down $3.75 to $15.86

The bank’s second quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts as it faced higher credit costs.

