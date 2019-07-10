Listen Live Sports

Harvard economist suspended for ‘unwelcome sexual conduct’

July 10, 2019 4:42 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University has suspended a well-known economist after an investigation found he engaged in “unwelcome sexual conduct” toward several people.

Claudine Gay, a Harvard dean, said in an email to the economics department Wednesday that the review found Roland Fryer Jr. created a “hostile work environment” over several years.

Gay says Fryer will be placed on administrative leave for two years.

Fryer was accused last year of talking about sex, making inappropriate comments and objectifying women in his research lab.

He called those allegations “patently false” and denied ever discriminating against or harassing anyone in his lab.

Fryer said in an emailed statement Wednesday he’s “deeply disappointed,” particularly because his colleagues’ work in the research lab has been stopped. He says “Harvard has spoken” and “in due course” he will as well.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Fryer’s name in once instance.

