The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 1, 2019 5:19 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher Monday, sending the S&P 500 to an all-time high, as Wall Street welcomed a truce in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The two sides agreed to resume talks and the U.S. said it would hold off on imposing new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. Technology and financial services companies accounted for most of the gains.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 22.57, or 0.8%, to 2,964.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 117.47 points, or 0.4%, to 26,717.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 84.92 points, or 1.1%, to 8,091.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 3.09 points, or 0.2%, to 1,569.66.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 457.48 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 3,389.97 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,455.89 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 221.10 points, or 16.4%.

