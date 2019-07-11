Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

July 11, 2019 4:47 pm
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above 27,000 for the first time after a turbulent day on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 also hit a closing high milestone of its own Thursday, a day after its first move above 3,000. Steep losses in drugmakers and real estate companies were offset by gains for banks and technology companies. Bond yields spiked following weak demand at an auction for 30-year Treasurys.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,999.91.

The Dow gained 227.88 points, or 0.8%, to 27,088.08.

The Nasdaq composite fell 6.49 points, or 0.1%, to 8,196.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 7.13 points, or 0.5%, to 1,557.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.50 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 165.96 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 34.25 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.70 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 493.06 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is up 3,760.62 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,560.77 points, or 23.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 209.36 points, or 15.5%.

