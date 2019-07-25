How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks retreated from record highs set a day earlier as large companies delivered weak earnings reports and disappointing forecasts.

Technology stocks sustained the steepest declines throughout the day Thursday. Digital payments company PayPal slid after cutting its revenue forecast. Facebook dropped after the company said it’s being investigated over allegedly anticompetitive behavior. Tesla slumped after reporting a loss in its latest quarter that was much larger than analysts were expecting.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.89 points, or 0.5%, to 3,003.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.99 points, or 0.5%, to 27,140.98.

The Nasdaq composite fell 82.96 points, or 1%, to 8,238.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 18.97 points, or 1.2%, to 1,561.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 27.06 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow fell 13.22 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq rose 92.05 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 rose 13.55 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 496.82 points, or 19.8%.

The Dow is up 3,813.52 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,603.26 points, or 24.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 212.89 points, or 15.8%.

