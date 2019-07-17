Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

July 17, 2019 4:54 pm
 
Stock indexes extended losses into a second day as a sharp drop in railroad operator CSX pulled other industrial companies broadly lower.

Banks also fell as investors worry that lower interest rates will hurt their profits going forward. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. Utilities and health care were the only sectors to finish the day with modest gains.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.62 points, or 0.7%, to 2,984.42.

The Dow fell 115.78 points, or 0.4%, to 27,219.85.

The Nasdaq composite fell 37.59 points, or 0.5%, to 8,185.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 11.22 points, or 0.7%, to 1,550.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 29.35 points, or 1%.

The Dow fell 112.18 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq fell 58.94 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 fell 19.22 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 477.57 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is up 3,892.39 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,549.93 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 202.22 points, or 15%.

