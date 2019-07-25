Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Idled General Motors plant’s union leader to transfer

July 25, 2019 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio union leader once called out on Twitter by President Donald Trump says he is transferring to another General Motors location.

Dave Green tells The Vindicator in Youngstown it was a “very tough decision,” but he had little choice but to take a job in Bedford, Indiana. That facility makes transmission parts.

Green is the United Auto Workers local president for the Lordstown plant that GM idled in March. The company is in negotiations to sell it.

Green says he hopes he can retire in five years and move back to the Lordstown area. The UAW local’s vice president, Tim O’Hara, will succeed him.

Advertisement

Trump had criticized Green, tweeting he “ought to get his act together.” Green responded then that neither the president nor UAW idled the plant.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth