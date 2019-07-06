Listen Live Sports

James Madison University raises minimum wage to $12 an hour

July 6, 2019 6:50 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — More than 100 employees at James Madison University have received a pay increase after the school adopted a minimum wage of $12 an hour.

The school announced Monday that it was adopting a living wage for all full-time employees, and set the minimum wage at $12 an hour after determining that a living wage in Rockingham county is $11.38 an hour.

In all, 109 employees who were earning less than $25,000 a year received the pay increase.

The pay increases will cost the university about $75,000 a year.

James Madison, like all public universities in Virginia, froze tuition rates for the upcoming school year in exchange for additional state funding.

