Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lawsuit claims company trying to pass off whiskey as Scotch

July 16, 2019 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A trade association is suing a Virginia distillery, claiming it is trying to pass off whiskey as Scotch.

In a federal lawsuit filed last week, the Scotch Whisky Association alleges the Virginia Distillery Co. has engaged in “false, misleading and deceptive” labelling of whiskey sold under the brand name “Virginia-Highland Whisky.”

The lawsuit claims the use of the term “Highland” and its spelling of “Whisky” falsely imply that the product is Scotch whisky wholly produced in Scotland.

Whiskey made in the U.S. is spelled with an ‘e.’

Advertisement

In a statement, CEO Gareth Moore said Virginia Distillery has always been upfront with its customers, with labels stating: “Whisky from Scotland, Married with Virginia Whisky.” Moore said he’s confident the complaint will be resolved.

The trade group is asking for an injunction.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the first name of Virginia Distillery CEO Gareth Moore.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.